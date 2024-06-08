Residents block highway in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj protesting gas crisis

Locals blocked the highway in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj today (8 June), protesting the ongoing gas crisis in the district.

The residents of Siddhirganj stood on the side of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and formed a human chain at 11am demanding solution to the gas crisis. At one stage, angry locals took to the road and blocked both lanes of the highway.

Sharfuddin Ahmed, inspector of Shimrail Highway Police Camp, said, "Residents of the area blocked the roads to demand gas. They blocked the roads for 20 minutes. They dispersed after we came and asked them to clear the roads."

Rafiqul Islam Raju, who participated in the human chain, said, "Gas has not been available regularly for the last three to four years. We get gas at 3am but it goes out at 5am. We got no solution after complaining to Titas, so now we are demanding the government to take steps."

Meanwhile, the residents of Kutubpur area of Narayanganj's Fatullah held a rally and human chain programme around 1pm protesting the gas crisis. They also gave an ultimatum to solve the gas crisis within seven days or else they said they will besiege Titas Gas regional office.

Speaking on the matter, Titas Gas Narayanganj District Deputy General Manager Mamunur Rashid said, "Gas crisis has now become a nationwide problem. We don't have enough supply in the pipelines.

"If we don't get gas supply according to demand, we have nothing to do. The government and Titas authorities are trying to solve the problem."