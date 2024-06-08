Residents block highway in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj protesting gas crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 07:45 pm

Related News

Residents block highway in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj protesting gas crisis

Meanwhile, the residents of Kutubpur area of Narayanganj’s Fatullah held a rally and human chain programme protesting the gas crisis

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 07:45 pm
Residents of the area blocked the roads for 20 minutes. Photo: TBS
Residents of the area blocked the roads for 20 minutes. Photo: TBS

Locals blocked the highway in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj today (8 June), protesting the ongoing gas crisis in the district.

The residents of Siddhirganj stood on the side of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and formed a human chain at 11am demanding solution to the gas crisis. At one stage, angry locals took to the road and blocked both lanes of the highway.

Sharfuddin Ahmed, inspector of Shimrail Highway Police Camp, said, "Residents of the area blocked the roads to demand gas. They blocked the roads for 20 minutes. They dispersed after we came and asked them to clear the roads." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rafiqul Islam Raju, who participated in the human chain, said, "Gas has not been available regularly for the last three to four years. We get gas at 3am but it goes out at 5am. We got no solution after complaining to Titas, so now we are demanding the government to take steps."

Meanwhile, the residents of Kutubpur area of Narayanganj's Fatullah held a rally and human chain programme around 1pm protesting the gas crisis. They also gave an ultimatum to solve the gas crisis within seven days or else they said they will besiege Titas Gas regional office.

Speaking on the matter, Titas Gas Narayanganj District Deputy General Manager Mamunur Rashid said, "Gas crisis has now become a nationwide problem. We don't have enough supply in the pipelines. 

"If we don't get gas supply according to demand, we have nothing to do. The government and Titas authorities are trying to solve the problem."

Narayanganj / Gas Crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

1d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

31m | Videos
Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

Australia vs England: Two big guns face each other

2h | Videos
The bicycle mechanic

The bicycle mechanic

21m | Videos
New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

New dimension over quota in govt. jobs

3h | Videos