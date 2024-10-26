Residents of Banani DOHS protest rumoured ‘dog culling proposal’ by DOHS housing council

A protester with a dog during the human chain in the capital's Banani DOHS today (26 October). Photo: Sadique Al Ashfaqe

Residents of the Banani DOHS, alongside animal lovers, today (26 October) gathered at the Banani DOHS field to protest a rumoured proposal by the area's council to cull "stray" dogs in the area.

The rumoured proposal has stirred powerful opposition among residents who believe the move is "unlawful".

"The natural environment for dogs includes streets, and many communities have adapted to living harmoniously with these animals. The Banani DOHS should be no different," said Ahnaf, a protester, during the human chain.

It is to be noted that the Banani DOHS Parishad last issued a notice related to dogs on 7 October.

The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the notice.

It raised three points: Having identification cards for all dogs, all the animals had to be vaccinated, neutered and the dogs should be kept confined during morning prayer time and morning walks so they don't disturb the residents.

The notice, however, made no mention of dog culling.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Labiba Rabab, founder of the Banani DOHS Animal Welfare Association, claimed the landowners association had a discussion at the meeting where the issue of confining the animals and culling them had been brought up.

Others said the dog-culling matter was verbally discussed, although nothing had been written officially. This, however, could not be independently confirmed.

At the demonstration, the animal lovers said they would take full responsibility for the dogs, vowing to ensure those are vaccinated, alongside meeting any safety requirements specified by the council.

Protesters said there were 10 dogs in the area and all of them were vaccinated and sterilised, except one female dog owing to her nervous nature.

They alleged that the Banani DOHS council had decided to cull the dogs over "personal issues".

Protesters said they would ensure the dogs were well-behaved and posed no threat to public safety.

Many highlighted the close bonds they had made with the canines over the years.

The protesters said they expected an official decision and clarification from this council regarding this issue.

Earlier in 2019, dog culling in the area had come under the spotlight after news broke of several dogs being killed in broad daylight.