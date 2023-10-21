Reshadur Rahman elected as CCB president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 09:51 pm

Reshadur Rahman, honourary consul general of the Republic of Poland has been selected as the president of the Consular Corps in Bangladesh (CCB) for 2023-2025 in its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 21 October. 

Shams Mahmud, honourary consul of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has been elected as the secretary general and Zulfikar Ali, honourary consul of the Republic of Guatemala has been elected as treasurer for 2023-2025 Executive Committee, reads a press release.

Md Amiruzzaman, honourary consul general of Republic of Seychelles and M Shoeb Chowdhury, honourary consul of Republic of Malta in Dhaka has been elected as vice presidents for the same period.

The other newly elected members of the executive committee are Md Solaiman Alam Seth, honourary consul of the Republic of South Africa; Nasreen Zamir, honourary consul of Luxembourg; Mohammed Taneem Hassan, honourary consul of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Syed Farhad Ahmed, honourary consul of the Republic of Estonia; Riad Mahmud, honourary consul, Consulate of Georgia in Bangladesh.

Reshadur Rahman is a director and former chairman of Dhaka Bank Ltd and DBL Securities Limited and also the chairman of RR Group and Trade Hub Bangladesh Ltd. Besides business, he is involved in many social and philanthropic activities in home and abroad.
                                                                                                                                                          
 

Consular Corps in Bangladesh (CCB)

