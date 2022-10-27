Monetary reserve being used for development, people's welfare: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
27 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:34 pm

Related News

Monetary reserve being used for development, people's welfare: PM

BSS
27 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:34 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said money from the country's reserve is being used for development activities, imports and the people's welfare, as she inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development schemes at the Payra Seaport which are being implemented with own financing. 

"Many people are questioning where the money from the reserve is going. I am telling them that the money goes to Payra Seaport. The money is being used to purchase food and fertiliser for the people. This money is being used for the people's welfare and imports. None is misappropriating the money," she said. 

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several development schemes at the Payra Seaport involving Taka 11,072 crore that include capital dredging of the seaport's Rabnabad channel, launching of eight ships, first terminal and construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge, from her official Ganabhaban residence.  

Briefly describing the projects taken for the development of the naval routes, the premier said, "Bangladesh's economy would be more vibrant, stronger and developed once the measures taken by us are completed."

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Payra Port / reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

5h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

15h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

15h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

15h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question