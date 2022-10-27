Monetary reserve being used for development, people's welfare: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said money from the country's reserve is being used for development activities, imports and the people's welfare, as she inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development schemes at the Payra Seaport which are being implemented with own financing.

"Many people are questioning where the money from the reserve is going. I am telling them that the money goes to Payra Seaport. The money is being used to purchase food and fertiliser for the people. This money is being used for the people's welfare and imports. None is misappropriating the money," she said.

Photo: BSS

The Prime Minister virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several development schemes at the Payra Seaport involving Taka 11,072 crore that include capital dredging of the seaport's Rabnabad channel, launching of eight ships, first terminal and construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge, from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Briefly describing the projects taken for the development of the naval routes, the premier said, "Bangladesh's economy would be more vibrant, stronger and developed once the measures taken by us are completed."