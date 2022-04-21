Researchers identify new rice varieties with high-yielding performance

Researchers have identified rice varieties with the best yield performance for both Aman (wet) and Boro (Dry) seasons after rigorous on-farm trials on different varieties.

Once cultivated, these varieties are expected to boost farmers' yields and profits.

The findings of the research were disclosed in a workshop jointly organised by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Gazipur on Thursday.

Bangladesh is currently the third largest rice producer in the world. Rice cultivation in the country is divided into three seasons- Aus, Aman and Boro.

Researchers found that rice varieties called BRRI dhan88, BRRI dhan96 and BRRI dhan92 are the best yield performers of the Boro season.

For the T Aman season, the IR13F441 line and BRRI dhan79 can perform well in a flash flood-prone environment.

Additionally, BRRI dhan93, BRRI dhan94, and BRRI dhan95 are highly preferable in the northern part of Bangladesh as an alternative to the Indian rice variety Swarna.

BRRI dhan87 had the best yield performance all over the country.

These rice varieties were identified after researchers conducted several Head-to-Head Adaptive Trials (HHATs) for three years in different locations across the country.

Researchers conducted HHATs to investigate the performance of newly released varieties compared to popular old mega varieties through generating sufficient quantitative data.

During these trials, newly-developed varieties, benchmark varieties, and farmer-grown varieties were planted together in one plot to compare their performance closely.

The research also identified promising varieties and how they adapt in the various target environments.

During these trials, researchers collected feedback about the varieties from farmers and extension personnel.

The trials also generated curiosity, knowledge, and demand for new and better-performing varieties through the demonstrated impacts in the field.

The findings also showed that BRRI dhan28 gave the lowest yield, having the highest pest incidence which should be replaced immediately.

Meanwhile, BRRI dhan29 produced a competitive yield along with BRRI dhan89, however, it was infected by neck blast disease in some locations.

The findings of the BRRI part were presented by Dr Md Humayun Kabir, chief scientific officer and head of Adaptive Research Division (ARD) of BRRI, while Dr Swati Nayak, scientist and South Asia lead of Seed System and Product Management of IRRI, presented the results of the trials from their end.

"Such on-farm trials allow us to know how the previous varieties are performing compared to the newer ones. Currently, rice varieties are being developed keeping in mind the regions where they are grown," said Dr Swati Nayak.

"Our study shows if the newer varieties are up to the mark or whether it needs further development for the betterment of the farmers and the country," Dr Swati added.

Dr Shahjahan Kabir, director general of BRRI, joined the event as chief guest. The workshop was chaired by Dr Mohammad Khalequzzaman, director research of BRRI.

"Developing better rice varieties that are more adaptive to specific environments is important in ensuring that we can increase the production of rice in the country," said BRRI DG Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir.

The next step is making these varieties accessible to farmers across the country to help improve their yield and profit, helping them gain better livelihood, he said.

Dr Md Abu Bakr Siddique, director (Administration & Common Service) of BRRI, and Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, project lead of IRRI were also present at the event as special guests.