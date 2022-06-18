Researchers demand a separate agency to protect Halda

Halda researchers have called for setting up a separate government agency to conserve the nature of the river and keep the carp breeding process uninterrupted in the country's lone natural breeding ground for this freshwater fish in Chattogram.

"The government has taken sporadic initiatives to protect this river and the breeding ground. But due to a lack of coordination of these initiatives, there is not much progress," said Professor M Sikandar Khan, vice-chancellor at the East Delta University in Chattogram and a Halda researcher, at a seminar on Saturday.

"To protect the river, a separate body or department should be established while the local administration and political leaders will work together," he also said at the discussion titled "Halda: Natural Fish Breeding and Conservation" organised by Chattogram Samiti, Dhaka at its auditorium.

The former professor of the Chattogram University (CU) said that at the same time the people living on the riverbanks should be involved in the government's initiatives and arrangements must be there so that they take measures to protect their properties.

Md Manjurul Kibria, chairman of the zoology department and coordinator of the Halda research laboratory at CU, presented the keynote paper at the programme.

"There is no separate office to manage the activities of the 98-kilometre river. There are no independent authorities. As a result, many are avoiding their responsibilities," he added.

He mentioned that after 2013, the government did not provide any separate allocation for the protection of this river. About Tk800 crore is earned from this river every year, the highest income from any single river in the country.

The researcher said that by building a rubber dam and a sluice gate on the river, its flow has been disrupted. This river is the only pure natural gene bank of Rui fish in Bangladesh. The importance of the Halda River is immense for preserving nature.

He said that at a certain time of the year, "mother fish" migrates from the Karnaphuli River to Halda to lay eggs.

"We need to make sure that those fish can return to their former habitat after laying eggs. Because greedy fishermen catch these mother fish for quick bucks," he added.

In addition, proper efforts need to be taken to stop the pollution of the river and keep its flow intact.

Prime minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Senior Secretary to the water resources ministry Kabir Bin Anwar, Secretary to the fisheries and livestock ministry Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury and senior journalist Shaykh Seraj were present at the seminar.

Zainul Abedin Jamal, president of the Chattogram Samiti-Dhaka, presided over the discussion.