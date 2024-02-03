Research will be given top priority in BCCT funding: Saber

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 07:17 pm

He said all-out assistance will be provided to researchers and scientists for their research work in the development of science and technology

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a programme at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday (3 February). Photo: Courtesy
Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a programme at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday (3 February). Photo: Courtesy

Research will be given top priority and importance in the funding of the environment ministry and its subsidiary Bangladesh Climate Change Trust (BCCT) Fund, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (3 February).

"Research needs to be increased in the country to solve various problems, and it is not possible to depend on research from other countries," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by the Bangladesh Foundation for Development Research (BFDR) of the University of Skill Enrichment and Technology (USET) at the National Press Club in the capital.

He said all-out assistance will be provided to researchers and scientists for their research work in the development of science and technology.

The function was arranged to felicitate Dr Mohammad Mazharul Islam, a senior researcher in the Department of Chemistry at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom, for receiving the prestigious 'IChemE Global Award 2023' in Chemistry.

Saber Hossain said Dr Mohammad Mazharul Islam's achievement is a testament to the growing interest of the global community in the contributions of Bangladeshi scientists to the field of knowledge and science.

He said Dr Mazharul Islam's research work will not only enrich the knowledge of chemistry but also play an important role in the development of our country.

Chaired by Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, patron of the University of Skill Enrichment and Technology, the meeting was also addressed by Professor Dr Md Fazlul Haque, chairman of the Board of Trustees of USET; Dr M Asaduzzaman, former research director and economist of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) and columnist Dr Monayem Sarkar, among others.

