Rescued Bangladeshi sailors may need to halt in Ukraine for traffic: BMMOA

Due to a damaged bridge and traffic jams en route to Romania, the Bangladeshi crew members of Banglar Samriddhi may have to stop over at another safe house or bunker in Ukraine, said the Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA).

They will start their journey at a suitable and safer time, it said in a press release issued Saturday (5 March).

The ship - Banglar Samriddhi – has been stranded at the Olvia port of Ukraine with 29 sailors on board since Russia invaded the Eastern European country on 24 February.

Engineer Hadisur was killed after the ship came under a missile attack on 2 March.

After the attack, the crew members, in video messages from the ship, requested immediate help at the earliest.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Poland on Thursday night evacuated the crew members to a nearby bunker.