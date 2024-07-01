Requested media to report against police officials after verifying, didn't order: Bangladesh Police Service Association

Bangladesh Police Service Association President Monirul Islam speaks to media after paying tribute to the victims of Holey Artisan terror attack on the incident&#039;s 8th anniversary on 1 July in Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Police Service Association President Monirul Islam speaks to media after paying tribute to the victims of Holey Artisan terror attack on the incident's 8th anniversary on 1 July in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) did not order the media to refrain from publishing news against members of the force, rather only requested to verify the information before publishing, the association's President Monirul Islam said today (1 July).

"Whether you [journalists] will heed the request or not, is up to you," Monirul, also the chief of police's Special Branch, said after paying tribute to the victims of the Holey Artisan terror attack on the incident's 8th anniversary in the capital.

Monirul made the remarks referring to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Service Association following media reports on corruption allegations against current and former members of the police force, including former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and ex-Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. 

The association, in its statement on 21 June, claimed the reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

"We believe that the media has a responsibility to its readers to publish impartial news," the statement reads. 

"Yet, for some mysterious reason, a certain class of media is cleverly trying to discredit the Bangladesh Police, engaging in a smear campaign that is nothing but an attempt to stifle honest journalism. Such one-sided behaviour from the media is equivalent to deceiving the general reader," it further states.

The statement was condemned by political parties, human rights activists, media workers, think tanks and other organisations.

Speaking on the matter today, Monirul, an additional inspector general of police, said, "The government and the Bangladesh Police have always been saying that organisations will not take the responsibility for the actions of individuals. That we endorse, that we uphold."

Besides, he said sometimes the media publishes exaggerated or incomplete news.

"For instance, media reports claimed that one of our officers (Asaduzzaman Mia) fled abroad with his family. But he didn't. That's why we protested and requested, but we didn't issue any instructions or orders in any way. We requested to verify before publishing any news. Anyone can make this request, it's up to you (journalists) to keep the request or not."

