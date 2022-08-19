Requested India to help Bangladesh maintain stability, harmony: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
19 August, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 08:54 am

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen Thursday said he requested the Indian government to do whatever necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," he said.

The foreign minister was speaking as the chief guest at a Janmashtami, one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu calendar, programme in Chattogram.

"If someone takes the country to the path of instability to shake Sheikh Hasina's government, then it is a danger for everyone. We want stability," Momen said.

The foreign minister said they told the Indian government that the two countries will work in such a way that neither side promotes instigative behaviors to maintain law and order and stability.

"If we can do that, it's good for both Bangladesh and India," Momen said, adding that India does not need to face extra expenditure in its border areas as Sheikh Hasina is there in power.  

He said thousands of people from Bangladesh visit India every year and many Indians work in Bangladesh as there is development in Bangladesh. "This has been possible as the two countries are going through a Golden Chapter."

For that reason, Momen said he requested the Indian government to continue supporting Sheikh Hasina as peace and stability brings benefits for the two countries. 

He said there are some wicked people and fundamentalists who create noise though the government remains silent.

