Report on MP Azim kidnap, murder on 8 August

Bangladesh

BSS
04 July, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 03:18 pm

He went missing on 13 May after going out of his place of residence in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected
Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today fixed 8 August as the next day for submitting the investigation report in Jhenaidah-4 constituency member of parliament Anwarul Azim Anar abduction and murder case.

As the Detective Branch of police couldn't submit the report today, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque fixed the date afresh.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of his place of residence in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to have been strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces and dumped at different areas by the killers. Traces of his body or body parts are yet to be found.  

The victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.  

