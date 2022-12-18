Repatriation of Rohingyas delayed due to lack of sincerity: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
18 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 08:01 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said lack of sincerity on the part of Myanmar is the main reason behind delaying the process of the Rohingya repatriation.  
 
"Many countries have been asked to take some Rohingyas to their countries and already a process of taking some Rohingyas has started. I am hopeful that the Rohingyas will go back to their countries," he said.  
 
Momen came up with the information while talking to reporters after distributing some sewing machines and wheelchairs among some destitute people in Sylhet. 
 
"Rohingya repatriation is not a work of one party alone and the global leaders have some responsibility on this but there is a lack of sincerity, which delayed the process," he said. 
 

