Repatriation of 330 Myanmar security forces from Bangladesh underway

Bangladesh has successfully repatriated 330 people from Myanmar, including members of its army, and Border Guard Police (BGP), who entered Bangladesh amid internal conflict at their border.

They were taken to a Myanmar Navy ship waiting at the border via a Bangladeshi ship Karnaphuli from Inani Jetty around 11am today (15 February).

Earlier, they were brought to the naval jetty of Inani, Cox's Bazar from Ghumdhum border of Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban and Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar, confirmed BGB's public relations officer, Shariful Islam.

The transfer was facilitated by six buses under strict security of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from Nhila and Ghumdum points to Inani earlier in the day, Shariful added.

Earlier today, a delegation of five members from the Myanmar BGP, led by Police Colonel Myo Thura Naung came to the border of Bangladesh from the Myanmar Navy ship on a Bangladesh Coast Guard ship.

Among the 330 individuals who have sought refuge in Bangladesh, 302 are members of the Border Guard Police (BGP), four are family members of BGP personnel, two are army members, 18 are immigration officials, and four are civilians.

Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Aung Kyaw Moe, Director of Myanmar Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Md Barikul Islam, Deputy Secretary of Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rashed Hossain Chowdhury, Director General of BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and some other officials were present at the location.

Earlier on 13 February, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Myanmar had agreed to take back their security force members.

"They [Myanmar] have sent a message to us saying that they will take them back by ship very soon. Hopefully, they will take their members back within a couple of days. They have no conflict with us, no war," the home minister said.

Rebel factions in Rakhine state have engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since Saturday (3 February), primarily over the control of a border camp.

Persistent gunfire, shelling, and rocket explosions have marked the ongoing conflict.

Bangladeshis living in the border area have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.

International media reports suggested several more insurgent groups, some forming alliances among them, are confronting the government army in several parts of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, two people were killed inside the Bangladesh border on 5 February after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

Bangladesh's border with Myanmar stretches 271.0 kilometres (168.4 miles), from the tri-point with India in the north to the Bay of Bengal in the south.

Moreover, on 9 February, BGB personnel arrested 23 Rohingyas attempting to enter Bangladesh, seizing 12 firearms and 868 rounds of ammunition.

A subsequent case was filed at the Ukhiya police station under the Arms Act, leading to a court mandating a 3-day remand for each individual involved.

Earlier, Bangladesh played a critical role in sheltering over a million Muslim minority Rohingyas who fled their home in Rakhine and took refuge in Bangladesh to evade persecution, particularly after a 2017 army crackdown but the current crisis visibly has little to do with the Rohingyas.