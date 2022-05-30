Repaired embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan handed over to WDB

The repair and reconstruction of embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan in Khulna and Satkhira districts, undertaken by the Bangladesh army, was completed and handed over to local administration on Monday at the Koyra Upazila bungalow of Khulna.

Engineer Batallion-3 of the 55th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army implemented the project.

Overall in charge of the project, Brig Gen Molla Mohammad Kamruzzaman, psc, of 105 infantry brigade, and Project Director, Lt Col Gazi Masud Md Mahenur, psc, of Engineer Battalion-3, handed over the repaired embankments to Chief Engineer (West zone), AKM Tahmidul Islam, of the Water Development Board (WDB).

About two lakh residents in Khulna and Satkhira have been freed of waterlogging, and their houses, farmlands, and fish ghers saved, by the embankment repairs.

On 20 May, 2020, cyclone Amphan, the strongest since cyclone Sidr, hit the southern coastal belt of the country. The cyclone ravaged 26 districts killing 26 people, displacing 26 lakh, and destroying over two lakh homes.