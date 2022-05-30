Repaired embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan handed over to WDB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

Repaired embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan handed over to WDB

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 09:28 pm
Repaired embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan handed over to WDB

The repair and reconstruction of embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan in Khulna and Satkhira districts, undertaken by the Bangladesh army, was completed and handed over to local administration on Monday at the Koyra Upazila bungalow of Khulna. 

Engineer Batallion-3 of the 55th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army implemented the project.  

Overall in charge of the project, Brig Gen Molla Mohammad Kamruzzaman, psc, of 105 infantry brigade, and Project Director, Lt Col Gazi Masud Md Mahenur, psc, of Engineer Battalion-3, handed over the repaired embankments to Chief Engineer (West zone), AKM Tahmidul Islam, of the Water Development Board (WDB). 

About two lakh residents in Khulna and Satkhira have been freed of waterlogging, and their houses, farmlands, and fish ghers saved, by the embankment repairs.     

On 20 May, 2020, cyclone Amphan, the strongest since cyclone Sidr, hit the southern coastal belt of the country. The cyclone ravaged 26 districts killing 26 people, displacing 26 lakh, and destroying over two lakh homes.  

ISPR / Amphan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

10h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

8h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

7h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

4h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

4h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

4h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh