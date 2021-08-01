Reopening RMG factories will increase Covid infections: Health Minister  

The USA, EU are the biggest markets for our garment industry leaders. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Covid-19 infection will increase as RMG factories have reopened amid strict lockdown restrictions, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"People from different parts of the country have joined the workplace as garments have been opened from today. But they did not follow the hygiene rules for which infection will increase," said the minister while talking to the media after attending the inaugural function of the first year MBBS class (2020-21) at the BCPS auditorium in Mohakhali.

He noted that the government needs to consider all aspects before making a decision.

The minister remarked that the infection rate is less in the northern part of the country and stable in the middle part.

"It is increasing in the eastern region but there is no opportunity to increase the number of hospital beds," he added.

Zahid Maleque said that one crore people will be vaccinated within the next one week.

He reiterated that no prior registration will be required for the vaccine.

"Go to the vaccine centre with the national ID card. Those who do not have a card will be vaccinated under a special system," said the minister.