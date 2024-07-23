Reopen campuses, ensure students’ safety: Quota movement leaders

Quota movement coordinators made a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segun Bagicha area of the Capital on Tuesday. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The leaders of the quota reform movement have given the government two days to meet their four-point demand which includes reopening educational institutions by withdrawing law enforcers from campuses, ensuring their safety, restoring internet services, and removing the curfew.

At a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Auditorium today, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the platform that organises the quota movement, said if the government meets the demands by Thursday, the students will return to the campuses on Friday.

During the press conference, there was a heavy police presence outside the auditorium.

The coordinators say upon fulfilling the 4-point demand, scope will be created to discuss the 8-point demand they placed earlier to the government.

Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators, said, "We wanted a logical reform of the quota system through discussion. But no one listened to our demand. You [the government] finally accepted our demand after turning it into widespread vandalism, and the killing of three-four hundred people."

"Now the law minister has told us to return to classes, but the educational instructions are closed with law enforcers deployed there. We want to get back to the campuses within Friday," he added.

Another coordinator Nahid Islam was present at the press conference in an injured condition. He said, "We did not want a quota reform standing on a pool of blood. We do not want any more killing. Those who were involved in the killing must be brought under justice."

He further said, "There is no internet. There is no trace of some of our coordinators. We will expose everything once the internet is restored and our safety is ensured."

Another coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said the "digital crackdown" must be stopped by restoring the internet connections as soon as possible.

"Intentional misinformation has been spread on the movement. Placing our demands has been represented as dialogues. We did not want a dialogue with the government standing on so many dead bodies. We will not sit for a dialogue," he added.

Hasnat further said, "Police officials and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League, who killed students, must be brought under justice."

"We started the movement in front of the central library of Dhaka University. We want to declare the end of it at the same place after discussing with the students," Hasnat said.

Three coordinators missing

Leaders of the movement said at the press conference that three of their coordinators Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Mojumder, and Rifat Rashid have been missing since 18 July night.

Roksana Akhter, mother of Asif Mahmud, told TBS, "My son has been missing since 18 July night. I and my husband have visited the emergency departments and morgues of many hospitals. But we are yet to know our son's whereabouts."

Both Roksana Akhter and her husband were present at the press conference.