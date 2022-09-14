Renowned people are in list of money launderers: PM

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 11:02 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that there is information about many renowned people laundering money. 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is looking into it and the information of influential people will be brought forward, said the prime minister during the question answer session at a press conference organised at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday (14 September) regarding her four-day India visit.

At the press conference, answering to Ekattar Television journalist Farzana Rupa's question regarding her opinion on money laundering the prime minister said, "There is information about money laundering done by such people about whom I am doubtful if you journalists will write about. I speak plain language. I have a lot of information. There is also information about many famous people. 

"The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is looking into it. The information of famous people will come forward. I will see if you write about them or not. We have sent a letter to the Swiss bank asking for a list of people who launder money. But the list did not arrive yet. Many talk about money laundering without knowing any details. But no one can give exact information. It's a problem," said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Money laundering

