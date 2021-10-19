Prof Serajul Islam, 2 others sued in Ctg for defaming Bangabandhu

A complaint registered (CR) case was filed in Chattogram against Dhaka University professor emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury and two others, for making derogatory comments in an article, about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Nazim Uddin Sujon, 60, of Agrabad in the port city, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Hossain Mohammad Reza on Tuesday.

The two others accused are Bangla Academy Literary Award winning novelist Rashed Rouf, and writer Nesar Ahmed.

Taking the complaint into cognisance, the court has set next Sunday for delivering its further orders on the matter.

Shahida Nur, the plaintiff's lawyer, said "A book was published on 17 March 2020 from Chattogram Academy, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The case was filed for defaming Bangabandhu in an article in the book. The article is titled 'Secret enemy of Sheikh Mujib,' written by Prof Sirajul Islam."

Writer Nesar Ahmed, novelist Rashed Rouf, and Professor Sirajul Islam were made accused 1, 2 and 3 in the case in succession.

According to the complaint, Professor Sirajul Islam's article reads, "Sheikh Mujib before 1971 and Sheikh Mujib after 1971 is not one and the same; it's an unpleasant truth." Another line reads: "Moral decline ushers in his physical downfall" (Noitik Poton-e Tar Doihik Poton Deke Aane).

For that, the plaintiff has moved to the court as a politically conscious person for the defamation of Bangabandhu in multiple lines of the article.