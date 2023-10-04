Renata Limited awards three research grants to pharmacy researchers

Three research grants were awarded to promising young pharmacy researchers as a part of the 30 years celebration of Renata Limited.

The grants were awarded at a programme titled "Pharmacists strengthening health systems" jointly organised by the School of Pharmacy, BRAC University and Renata, reads a press release

A roundtable discussion was also held recently marking the occasion.

The discussion centered around how pharmacists can help in the healthcare system and make it more sustainable for the future.

The speakers told on the occasion that pharmacists play an integral role in all stages of the system, from drug development and registration to creating awareness and all post-marketing activities.

Sadaf Saaz Siddiqi, molecular biologist & CEO of Eskegen Ltd, Tanbir Sajib, chief marketing officer of Renata Pharma, Professor Dr Eva Rahman Kabir, Dean of School of Pharmacy of Brac University, Dr Malay Kanti Mridha, Professor of James P Grant School of Public Health - Brac spoke in the programme.

Professor Dr Hasina Yasmin, Assistant Dean & Program Director, School of Pharmacy, BRAC University delivered the note of thanks.