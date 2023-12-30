'Removed' police officials to face action if found guilty of bias: DIG Anwar

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Police Headquarters Md Anwar Hossain has warned punitive measures will be taken if investigations confirm allegations of bias leading to the removal or transfer of police officials.

"We're investigating police officers who've been transferred or removed over bias allegations. If found guilty, they'll face departmental action," he warned.

While speaking at a press conference addressing law and order concerns for the upcoming JS polls today (30 December), he insisted that police operate as a state entity, strictly adhering to legal protocols.

He asserted that the actions of the Bangladesh police are not driven by political motives.

Commenting on upcoming national polls on 7 January, he said, "The police are striving to guarantee the safety of all individuals reaching polling stations on election day."

He admitted to isolated incidents of vandalism at different places but claimed that no one had been arrested for political reasons in these incidents.