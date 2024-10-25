Reminding of what's lost: Taxidermy journey of Jewel Rana

Jewel Rana, a curator at the Bangabandhu Bridge Regional Museum, adds the final touches on a taxidermied crocodile. Over the years, he has honed his expertise in taxidermy, the art of preserving animals in lifelike poses. Photo: TBS

Few jobs are as captivating as taxidermy, the art of preserving animals in lifelike poses, and Jewel Rana stands out as a true master, bringing "life" to rare specimens of birds, mammals, and reptiles.

As the curator of the Bangabandhu Bridge Regional Museum, his journey into this rare craft began with a foundation in Zoology at the National University.

In 2010, while still a student, Jewel Rana began his career as an assistant curator at the museum. Under the mentorship of the museum's curator at the time, Jewel's fascination for taxidermy was nurtured.

Realising the need for formal training, Rana enrolled in a short course at Dhaka University's Zoology Department in 2013. There, he met many highly regarded zoologists with extensive expertise in stuffing techniques.

Photo: TBS

Rana's initial work, however, was filled with challenges. The work on his first bird, a shankhachil, ended up with a critical error – its legs were reversed.

"That's common in the beginning," Rana admits. "Each species requires specific knowledge of its structure. For instance, the neck of a heron needs special attention, or it may appear unnaturally short."

Jewel Rana explains his goal is to make the animal look as alive as possible – to create an illusion for the viewer. "It is not only about preserving animals for display but also about creating an educational tool for researchers and museum-goers."

Over the years, he has stuffed and preserved over 500 animals, transforming the Bangabandhu Bridge Regional Museum into one of the largest repositories of preserved wildlife in the country.

Photo: TBS

He believes that in a time when many species are either endangered or extinct, having a life-like specimen for study is invaluable.

"Taxidermy allows researchers to study animals long after they have passed," he explains. "It also helps educate the public about species that they may never have a chance to see in the wild."

Rana says his proudest achievements is the taxidermy of a Nilgai and a saltwater crocodile – both firsts in Bangladesh.

"The Nilgai has been extinct here since the 1940s, but we managed to preserve one that wandered into the country and was sadly killed by locals." This stuffed specimen now serves as a critical research tool and a stark reminder of what has been lost.

Rana also laments the extinction of other species from Bangladesh, such as the rhinoceros, which once roamed the forests of the Sundarbans.

"The last trace of rhinos in our country was a footprint in 1885," he says. Sadly, there are no local specimens, and researchers must travel to London to study Bangladesh's lost rhinos, preserved in foreign museums.

How is taxidermy done

Jewel Rana uses materials such as polyethylene foam, cotton, resin, and wire to create the animal's mannequin. After treating the skin with preservatives like formaldehyde and boric acid, he works against the clock to complete the stuffing process within a few days, ensuring the animal's fur and skin retain their natural appearance.

The most challenging part, according to him, is getting the face right. "The face has to look alive, especially in birds where the eyes are everything."

It also requires specialised equipment – surgical tools for precise work, brushes for painting the skin, and even hair dryers to treat the fur. For birds, meticulous attention is given to feather alignment and colour matching, as even the slightest error can ruin the illusion of life.

"Once I start a project, I can't stop until it's finished. I forget to eat or go home. It's my passion to bring the animal back to life," he says.

'Only 3 taxidermists'

Jewel Rana recognises the need for more taxidermists in Bangladesh. Currently, only three trained taxidermists are active in the country, he says.

The process is costly and labour-intensive, with a single large animal like a Nilgai costing around Tk1 lakh to preserve. Besides, formal training programmes in taxidermy are non-existent in the country, with aspiring taxidermists having to rely on short courses or mentorships.

"In Europe, taxidermists are highly valued, and there are even competitions showcasing their works," he says. Rana dreams of similar recognition for taxidermists in Bangladesh, where their works can contribute to both education and conservation efforts.

Jewel Rana's Museum

The Bangabandhu Bridge Regional Museum holds a significant collection of preserved animals, many of which were victims of natural causes or accidents, such as roadkill or poaching.

The museum's collection began in the 1990s when the World Bank and bridge authorities initiated a biodiversity database project in the region surrounding the Jamuna River. As part of this project, specimens were collected for preservation and display.

Rana collaborates with various institutions, including the National Zoo, Mangrove Interpretation Centre in the Sundarbans, and several universities, to preserve their animal specimens.

Through his network with the Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation, Jewel receives information about animals that have died and can be preserved.

Many of the animals in the museum, like the fishing cat from Faridpur or the common langur from Jashore, were victims of human attack or accidents.

History of taxidermy

Derived from the Greek words "taxis" (arrangement) and "derma" (skin), taxidermy is the science of preserving and mounting animals for study or display. It captivated Rana from the start, but he quickly learned that enthusiasm alone wasn't enough to master this meticulous skill.

The history of taxidermy dates back over 4,000 years to ancient Egypt, where preserved animals were found alongside mummified pharaohs.

The modern art of taxidermy saw its golden age during Queen Victoria's reign, with British ornithologist John Hancock often considered the father of the practice.

Rana hopes that one day Bangladesh too will see a rise in interest and institutional support for taxidermy, ensuring the preservation of the country's wildlife for future generations.

In his words, "Preserving animals is not just a hobby – it's a way to keep history alive."