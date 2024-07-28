Remand suspended for 17-year-old in police killing case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 04:32 pm

Remand suspended for 17-year-old in police killing case

Recently, Faiaz has been made as the 16th accused among 17 in a case related to the killing of a police member near Matuail Hospital during the recent protest movement centring reform in quota system in government jobs.

Handcuffed and tied with a rope, 17-year-old Hasanatul Islam Fayaz is seen with police as he was produced before a lower court in Dhaka in connection with a murder case. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Handcuffed and tied with a rope, 17-year-old Hasanatul Islam Fayaz is seen with police as he was produced before a lower court in Dhaka in connection with a murder case. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The remand for Hasanatul Islam Faiaz, a 17-year-old accused in the police killing case, has been suspended by CMM court judge Tahmina Haque following an appeal. 

17-year-old placed on 7-day remand in police killing case

Fayaz was presented in a lower court in the capital yesterday (27 July) and given 7 day remand as an accused in the case filed on charge of the murder of the police member, concealment of his body, and theft of his motorcycle.

In the case file, Fayaz's age has been listed as 19 years.

