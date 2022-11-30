Remains of 5-year-old Ayat recovered from Chattogram canal

UNB
30 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 05:50 pm

Remains of 5-year-old Ayat recovered from Chattogram canal

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Wednesday recovered remains of five-year-old Ayat, who was kidnaped and murdered in Chattogram, from a canal in the city.

The remains were fished out from a canal along the sea on Akmal Ali Road in the city after conducting a drive for the sixth day this noon, said Superintendent of PBI Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Naima Sultana.

"Details will be shared later," she added.

On 25 November, PBI arrested Abir Ali, 20, for kidnapping and murdering Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.

Illias Khan, PBI inspector in Chattogram, said that Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, kidnapped the girl on 15 November for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram. 

Ali strangled the girl to death and later he chopped her into six pieces after taking to a residence on Akmal Ali Road in the city. He subsequently dumped the body wrapped in two bags on a beach in the city's Kattali area, the PBI officer said.

The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.

Abir was put on another seven-day remand on Monday on completion of his two-day remand.

Abir's parents van puller Azharul Islam and his wife Aleya Begum were placed on a on a three-day remand on Tuesday.

