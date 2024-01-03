Remain vigilant to prevent violence, sabotage during polls: BGB DG tells force

Bangladesh

UNB
03 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

Remain vigilant to prevent violence, sabotage during polls: BGB DG tells force

UNB
03 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 05:23 pm
Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan exchanged views with BGB members during his visit to election base camps of BGB in Shariatpur and Madaripur districts on Wednesday (3 January). Photo: Courtesy
Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan exchanged views with BGB members during his visit to election base camps of BGB in Shariatpur and Madaripur districts on Wednesday (3 January). Photo: Courtesy

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan on Wednesday asked the force members to stay alert to prevent any violence and sabotage centring the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

He made the call while exchanging views with BGB members during his visit to election base camps of BGB in Shariatpur and Madaripur districts.

The BGB director general called on the force members to uphold their professionalism in maintaining law and order situation during the election so that voters can go to polling centres and cast their votes without any hindrance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The BGB has to work with utmost professionalism to ensure a fair environment and control the overall law and order situation in the country during the election so that voters can come to the polling centres spontaneously," said the BGB chief.  

Corporates

BGB Director General / sabotage / JS polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

4h | Panorama
Establishing a rapport with professors can lead to positive relationships that extend beyond the classroom. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Why university professors want you to talk to them

4h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

1h | Videos
Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

7h | Videos
The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

19h | Videos
Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

8h | Videos