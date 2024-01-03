Remain vigilant to prevent violence, sabotage during polls: BGB DG tells force

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan exchanged views with BGB members during his visit to election base camps of BGB in Shariatpur and Madaripur districts on Wednesday (3 January). Photo: Courtesy

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan on Wednesday asked the force members to stay alert to prevent any violence and sabotage centring the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

He made the call while exchanging views with BGB members during his visit to election base camps of BGB in Shariatpur and Madaripur districts.

The BGB director general called on the force members to uphold their professionalism in maintaining law and order situation during the election so that voters can go to polling centres and cast their votes without any hindrance.

"The BGB has to work with utmost professionalism to ensure a fair environment and control the overall law and order situation in the country during the election so that voters can come to the polling centres spontaneously," said the BGB chief.