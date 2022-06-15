Remain vigilant against conspiracy over Padma Bridge opening, PM asks armed forces

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the armed forces of the country to remain vigilant as she says there is information of conspiracy surrounding the inauguration of the much-awaited Padma Bridge.

"I have information that something so horrible will happen that we will not be able to hold the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge on the 25th. Many attempts are being made to obstruct the work of the bridge that has been completed after so many challenges." said the prime minister during the 36th founding anniversary celebrations of the Special Security Force (SSF).

"Recent fire incidents in parts of the country including the Sitakunda one could be all part of a conspiracy to foil the celebrations," added the prime minister.

"We have to ensure the security of the important infrastructures in the country," she said.

The PM further said, "I have come to power to build the country, not my own fate. No false accusations will be tolerated."

She also said, "Professor Dr Yunus even conspired against the construction of Padma Bridge for the post of managing director of a bank".

She said when the World Bank stopped funding for the Padma Bridge due to instigation from Dr Muhammad Yunus and his friend Hillary Clinton, her government announced that it would construct the bridge with its own funding.

Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the country's longest bridge on 25 June.

Marking the occasion, Awami League will hold a massive joyous rally on both sides of the 6.15-km bridge. There will also be various events throughout the day.

The prime minister praised the SSF for carrying out their duties with utmost skill, sincerity, responsibility, and devotion.

She also emphasised the importance of working along with the people rather than creating a distance between them.

SSF Director General Maj Gen Md Majibur Rahman talked about the different activities of the force during the event. He also said that with the addition of the new VIP protection equipment SSF has become one of the modern and updated forces in the world.