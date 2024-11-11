Rely on milk import must be reduced: Livestock adviser

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter today emphasised the need to reduce dependency on milk imports and harness domestic production potential to address the ongoing milk shortage in the country.

Speaking at a seminar on "Issues, Opportunities, and Actions in the country's dairy industry", she said, "We aim to reverse the growing trend of relying on imports to cover the milk production shortfall."

Fisheries and Livestock Journalists Forum arranged the event at the National Press Club.

The adviser said "If we remain dependent on imports, we won't be able to utilise our domestic potential. Specifically, we need to reduce reliance on foreign companies, technology, and imports. Small farmers are present in villages everywhere, but they often can't rear cattle due to various issues. If we, as a ministry, can address these problems, we should also work to reduce dependency on large companies and establish a system to bring milk from local farmers to the cities."

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry acting secretary ATM Mostafa Kamal highlighted a ministry project that not only aims to boost productivity but also emphasises improved milk processing.

Livestock Journalists Forum president Munna Raihan, Director General of Directorate of Livestock Dr Mohammad Rayazul Haque, Project Director Dr Jasim Uddin of Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP) and many others were present.

A keynote paper presented at the seminar revealed that the cost of cattle feed has doubled in the past four years, impacting farmers as monthly feed price hikes strain their budgets. Farmers, struggling with the rising costs, called on the government to provide free high-quality grass seeds to produce alternative feed.

The keynote also pointed out that cow productivity in the country is relatively low. Each cow in Bangladesh produces an average of 8-10 litres of milk per day, whereas in colder countries, this figure reaches 22-30 litres. Breed improvement and increased production were recommended as essential steps forward.

The paper also noted the absence of an integrated marketing system for milk, underscoring the need for government intervention to strengthen market linkages and improve the domestic milk supply chain.

Adviser Farida concluded by emphasising the importance of livestock in ensuring food security, saying, "Livestock is not given much importance in journalism, yet our supply of protein-rich foods comes from livestock and fisheries. Therefore, if we do not work toward development in this sector, it will become challenging for us to sustain our lives."