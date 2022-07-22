Religious affairs ministry to launch Tk25cr programme to promote communal harmony

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is set to launch a comprehensive programme to promote communal harmony in the country.

The year-long outreach project will cost Tk25 crore and be implemented by media and ICT consultant organisations.

The implementing organisations will distribute leaflets, posters, and newsletters containing messages of religious harmony among people of different beliefs. They will also create advertisements and audio-visual content.

Bangladhol Limited and REVE Systems recently signed an agreement with the religious affairs ministry to implement the project as media and ICT consultants.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan and Religious Affairs Secretary Kazi Enamul Hasan were present at the agreement signing ceremony.