Religious Affairs adviser criticises Trump’s remarks on minority violence in Bangladesh

The recent remarks by former US President Donald Trump on violence against minority communities in Bangladesh have drawn criticism from the country's Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, who described the comments as "embarrassing."

"We believe that people of all religions here, including minorities, have recognised political, religious, social, and cultural rights. Therefore, we disagree with claims of harassment," Hossain said while speaking to reporters today (3 November) after inaugurating the two-day "Sunnah Foundation Conference Bangladesh-2024" at Daffodil International University in Savar.

"Trump may have made these statements to win votes. However, we are committed to ensuring that people of all faiths in this country are safe."

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said, "We have ensured their religious, business, and political rights, and this is our commitment. Anyone attempting to desecrate any place of worship is not religious but a criminal, and it is the government's responsibility to bring criminals to justice."

He also emphasised the importance of tolerance, stating, "During recent religious festivals, we provided maximum security. We believe that without tolerance, we cannot build an inclusive society. If we foster mutual respect, tolerance, and harmony, we can move toward communal harmony."

Trump had earlier denounced the reported violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, criticising the Biden administration's approach to the situation.

In a Diwali message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.

"It would have never happened on my watch," he added.