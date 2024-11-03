Religious Affairs adviser criticises Trump’s remarks on minority violence in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

Religious Affairs adviser criticises Trump’s remarks on minority violence in Bangladesh

Trump had earlier denounced the reported violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, criticising the Biden administration’s approach to the situation

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 02:44 pm
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: Collected
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: Collected

The recent remarks by former US President Donald Trump on violence against minority communities in Bangladesh have drawn criticism from the country's Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, who described the comments as "embarrassing."

"We believe that people of all religions here, including minorities, have recognised political, religious, social, and cultural rights. Therefore, we disagree with claims of harassment," Hossain said while speaking to reporters today (3 November) after inaugurating the two-day "Sunnah Foundation Conference Bangladesh-2024" at Daffodil International University in Savar. 

"Trump may have made these statements to win votes. However, we are committed to ensuring that people of all faiths in this country are safe."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said, "We have ensured their religious, business, and political rights, and this is our commitment. Anyone attempting to desecrate any place of worship is not religious but a criminal, and it is the government's responsibility to bring criminals to justice."

He also emphasised the importance of tolerance, stating, "During recent religious festivals, we provided maximum security. We believe that without tolerance, we cannot build an inclusive society. If we foster mutual respect, tolerance, and harmony, we can move toward communal harmony."

Trump had earlier denounced the reported violence against minority communities in Bangladesh, criticising the Biden administration's approach to the situation. 

In a Diwali message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.

"It would have never happened on my watch," he added.

Top News

Religious Affair Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain / Donald Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

17h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

46m | Videos
No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

2h | Videos
Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

3h | Videos