Religious affairs adviser clarifies statements on upcoming polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 01:00 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:49 pm

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: Collected
Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain. Photo: Collected

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain on Sunday clarified "some misunderstandings" regarding his discussions with local journalists at Cox's Bazar Circuit House on 18 October, noting that some media outlets have "unfortunately misrepresented" his statements.

"In response to questions about the upcoming parliamentary elections, some newspapers, online news portals, and other media outlets have unfortunately misrepresented my statements," he said in a statement yesterday. 

It was reported that he stated the Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, and the Chief of Army's comments were not aligned with the government's position on the elections, he said, adding that this assertion was both incorrect and misleading. 

"I did not mention the Chief of Army or the Honourable Adviser to the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs in any of my remarks.

"Additionally, my comment regarding the interim period — where I explained that 'Interim means one government has stepped down, and until the next government assumes office, we are fulfilling this interim role'— has also been distorted," said the adviser. 

Such misreporting is deeply regrettable, he said and that his office has already issued a rejoinder to the concerned media, "respectfully requesting that future reporting is based on accurate and objective information".

For reference, a video recording of the briefing held at Cox's Bazar Circuit House is available online and archived in my office, said the adviser. 

