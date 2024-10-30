Hajj expenses reduced by Tk1 lakh

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. Photo: Reuters

Bangladeshi pilgrims will be able to perform the hajj in 2025 for Tk1,00,598 less than what they needed to pay in 2024.

For hajj in 2025, the government has announced two packages. The minimum cost for the General Package-1 through government arrangement is set at Tk478,242, which was Tk5.79 lakh in 2024.

The cost for the General Package-2 through government arrangement is set at Tk575,680, Tk3,160 less than what it was the previous year.

The special Hajj package, which was Tk936,320 in 2024, will no longer be available in 2025.

However, the ministry said facilities such as 2, 3, and 4-bed rooms in houses or hotels in Mecca and Medina, as well as the benefits of a short package can be availed by paying additional money.

The announcement stipulated next year's hajj to take place on 5 June depending on the sighting of moon.

The private hajj operators will also offer a package, which will cost Tk4,83,156.

According to the announcement, hajj agencies will be able to offer a special hajj package if a person takes their general hajj package.

A total of 1,27,198 devotees will be able to go for hajj in 2025, according to the announcement.

The hajj packages under the government's management will include- boarding within three kilometres of Mecca's Masjid-e-Haram and transportation to and from the residence, boarding within 1.5 kilometres of Medina's Masjid-e-Nawawi, transportation from Mecca residence to Mina's tent through bus and transportation between Mina-Arafah-Muzdalifah-Mina through trains, availability of food at Mina and Arafah, residency of maximum six people at Mecca and Medina residences, availability of refrigerators, free medicine and treatment at Mecca, Medina and Jeddah and one guide per 46 hajj aspirants.

During the announcement, the adviser said that every hajj aspirant will have to take 40,750 Saudi Riyals with them for food and sacrificial animals.

Under the government packages, bigger rooms will be available through the payment of extra money, the announcement added.