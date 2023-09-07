Relief distributed among 300 flood, erosion victims in Fulchhari

As many as 300 flood and river erosion victims of Fulchhari union under Fulchhari upazila in the district got rice as general relief from the government.

Relief officer M Zahangir Alam distributed the rice among the beneficiaries on behalf of the upazila administration on the premises of the union parishad complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Each of the beneficiaries received 10 KGs of rice.

UP chairman Azharul Hannan, UP secretary Nur Zaman, public representatives, local elite and journalists were present on the occasion.