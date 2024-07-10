Relevant organisations not sincere in preventing dengue: Taposh

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh speaks to reporters after visiting mosquito control programme at Sher-E-Bangla Government Boys' High School and College on Wednesday (10 July). Photo: BSS

Relevant organisations have shown insincerity to curb the dengue outbreak in the country, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said today (10 July).

"We [city corporation} have shared our works with all stakeholders to continue the combined efforts to rein in dengue outbreak," he told journalists after visiting mosquito control programme at Sher-e-Bangla Government Boys' High School and College.

The DSCC mayor said, "Relevant organisations are not doing enough to combat the dengue menace, although designated workers of the city corporation are working with the utmost sincerity to destroy breeding sources of Aedes mosquito."

The city corporations held a meeting with all relevant organisations in May this year on ways and doings to control the menace, he said.

"We have shared a set of directives among the relevant ministries, organisations and agencies . . . but they are not following the directives to fight the deadly disease," Taposh added.

He urged all stakeholders including, city dwellers to assist in the efforts taken by city corporations to destroy all potential sources of Aedes mosquito to prevent the dengue.

As many as 79 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued today.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 4,208, while 47 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

