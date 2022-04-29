Relatives plead to get back victims of 'disappearance' before Eid

The relatives of the victims of "disappearance" have requested for the return of their loved ones before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

They made the plea at a press conference organised by "Mayer Dak" at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital's Segunbagicha on Friday (29 April), reports the daily Prothom Alo.

Ismail Hossain, a timber trader from Pallabi, went missing in 2019. His wife Nasreen Jahan told the conference that she had been searching for her husband for the last three years.

"The word 'Goom' (disappearance) consists of two letters, but the pain is perennial," said Nasreen.

Addressing the Prime Minister, Nasreen Jahan said, "Can't you extend your hand of humanity towards us? We do not want the throne. Just let me know if my husband is alive or not. I will arrange a Prayer."

While Nasreen Jahan was speaking, family members of the missing persons present at the press conference kept wiping their eyes.

Ahmed Ghazi, an old man, attended the conference from Bhola. On the night of 19 April, his son Mohasin was picked up by men identified themselves as law enforcers from Shewrapara in the capital. He was involved with the transport business.

"Where is my Mohasin? What is his crime," that is all Mohasin's father can say while crying.

Mohasin's wife Farida Yasmin said, "It's been 10 days now and no one is giving any information about my husband."

She requested for the return of her husband.

Raisa described how her father BNP leader Anwar Hossain was picked up in 2013 by people wearing black clothes.

She said, "Can't I even have Iftar with my father. Will my father not eat with us after the Eid prayers?"

Former vice president of Gulshan Thana Chhatra Dal Saifur Rahman Sajeeb's father Shafiq said his son went missing on 18 February 2015.

He questioned, "Is my son a thief, a robber, or a terrorist? He does politics for the BNP, is this his crime?"

Professor CR Abrar, chair of the Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM), said the incidents of disappearances are mocked without admitting it.

"If there is minimum respect for the people, it cannot be mocked in this way," said Professor Abrar.

He raised the question that if the government can face accountability for disappearances before international organisations, then why not before the people of the country?

Nur Khan, secretary general of the executive committee of the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), said that when the state uses disappearance as its strategy, it cannot be stopped unless the state changes its decision.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of the Nagorik Oikya, said that the victims could not be found by crying after pleading with the government.

It was alleged that a request had been made to organise the press conference at the National Press Club but permission was not granted.