Ensure that buyers don't get cheated: Commerce minister to Rehab

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) has to ensure that customers don't get cheated in property deals, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP.

Tipu Munshi said this while inaugurating the five-day-long Rehab Housing Fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Thursday (23 December).

"Some buyers have complained that they didn't get their flats handed over to them even after paying for it. No one should be cheated. People spent their life's savings for a home. All the members of Rehab should take care so that no one becomes a victim of cheating," the minister said.

The minister also added: "There is pressure on Dhaka. We have to think about housing outside Dhaka. Builders need to consider that as well."

More than 20,000 buyers in the country are without possession of their properties even years after paying all the money as the realtors concerned deliberately deceived them abusing economic and political influence, the victims have alleged.

According to sources, more than 12,000 fraud cases against a number of real estate and housing companies sued for plot-and flat-related deceptions are pending in different Dhaka courts.

Of the total, around 9,000 cases have been filed over plot-related irregularities involving Tk15,000 crore and the rest of the cases have been lodged by flat buyers who have been deceived and lost around Tk6,000 crore.