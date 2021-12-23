REHAB doesn’t need to worry about DAP: Rajuk

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) does not need to worry about the Detailed Area Plan (DAP), said Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.

He assured that the latest DAP will be implemented after consulting with all the stakeholders including businesspersons.

He made the statement at the inauguration ceremony of REHAB housing fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the event as the chief guest

Rajuk has made a DAP for 2016-35 based on which Dhaka Building Construction Rules-2021 are being formed.

"If this is implemented then the area for buildings will decrease by 33-35% which in turn will increase the price of flats by 50% making it too expensive for buyers," REHAB expressed concerns.

Mohammad Sohail Rana, senior vice president (finance) of REHAB, said that if the DAP's draft is implemented, the real estate business will just "shut down."

He urged the commerce minister to curb the price of rods and cement. He said if the prices do not go down, the business will not be able to survive.

The five-day housing fair of REHAB has started from Thursday at the BICC.

Some 150 housing companies have participated in the fair with 220 stalls.

Also, 15 construction materials companies and 30 banks and financial institutions participated in the fair.

The fair will continue till 27 December.

The price of a single entry ticket is Tk50.

Multiple entry tickets cost Tk1,000 with which you can enter the fair five times.

The fair will start at 2pm on the first day and from 10am on the rest of the days and continue till 9pm.

Raffle draws will be held every day with the entry tickets.