REHAB doesn’t need to worry about DAP: Rajuk

Bangladesh

23 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:36 pm

Related News

REHAB doesn’t need to worry about DAP: Rajuk

23 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:36 pm
REHAB doesn’t need to worry about DAP: Rajuk

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) does not need to worry about the Detailed Area Plan (DAP), said Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.

He assured that the latest DAP will be implemented after consulting with all the stakeholders including businesspersons.

He made the statement at the inauguration ceremony of REHAB housing fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the event as the chief guest

Rajuk has made a DAP for 2016-35 based on which Dhaka Building Construction Rules-2021 are being formed.

"If this is implemented then the area for buildings will decrease by 33-35% which in turn will increase the price of flats by 50% making it too expensive for buyers," REHAB expressed concerns.

Mohammad Sohail Rana, senior vice president (finance) of REHAB, said that if the DAP's draft is implemented, the real estate business will just "shut down."

He urged the commerce minister to curb the price of rods and cement. He said if the prices do not go down, the business will not be able to survive.

The five-day housing fair of REHAB has started from Thursday at the BICC.

Some 150 housing companies have participated in the fair with 220 stalls.

Also, 15 construction materials companies and 30 banks and financial institutions participated in the fair.

The fair will continue till 27 December.

The price of a single entry ticket is Tk50.

Multiple entry tickets cost Tk1,000 with which you can enter the fair five times.

The fair will start at 2pm on the first day and from 10am on the rest of the days and continue till 9pm.

Raffle draws will be held every day with the entry tickets.

Top News

Rehab fair / Detailed Area Plan (DAP) / Rajuk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

3h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

6h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

56m | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

56m | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

1h | Videos
Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US