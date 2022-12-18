REHAB demands revision to new DAP 

Members of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) could not sign any agreement or reach any compromise with the landowners in the last four months after the gazette notification of the new Detailed Area Plan (DAP 2022-2035) was issued, realtors have alleged. 

"No one got approval of any new plan while many are working on old projects. As a result, there would be a shortage of flats in the future and prices will increase," REHAB Vice-President (finance), Engineer Shohel Rana said while reading a statement on behalf of Rehab at a press conference on the five-day "REHAB Fair 2022" to be organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on 21 December. 

"We met the DAP convener and local government minister along with Rajuk, where we expressed our concerns and demands for revision of the amount of floor area ratio (FAR)," he said, adding: He assured us of considering the rational demands. We expect the amount of FAR would be revised in the new DAP.

It was informed in the press conference that there are 180 stalls in this year's fair where three diamond pavilions, seven gold sponsors, 22 co-sponsors, 16 building materials and 13 investment companies will participate.

Engr Shohel Rana urged the government to immediately revise the DAP.

Most of the buildings in original Dhaka will be four to five-storeyed due to the drop in floor area ratio (FAR) in the new DAP, he added. 

"Housing crises will be graver in the future and flat prices and house rents will skyrocket. Because there will be an imbalance between the demand and supply of flats," said Engr Shohel.

According to Rehab, flat prices have gone up due to an unusual increase in the cost of construction materials in recent times which may increase in the future. 

This year's Rehab fair can be a golden opportunity for buyers. as some companies will still be able to offer flats at relatively special prices in projects that have already started, the statement added.

Besides, various banking and non-banking financial institutions which provide house loans will have stalls at the fair. 

Rehab Vice-President Kamal Mahmud, Directors Sultan Mahmud, AFM Kamal Uddin, SM Emdad Hossain and Ragib Ahsan were also present at the press conference.

Rehab / DAP

Comments

