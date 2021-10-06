Registration must ahead of operating news portals: Minister

The government will make registration mandatory ahead of operating any news portal from the next year, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.

"Declaration is a must before publishing any newspaper, and there should be the same rule in the case of news portal operation. News portals must get registered before starting their activities which will help bring discipline in the sector, "said the minister.

The minister came up with the remarks at BSRF Dialogue held at the secretariat. Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) arranged the dialogue.

Hasan Mahmud said the government is taking the initiative to stop broadcasting news from IPTVs. "We'll soon take steps against those IPTVs which broadcast news."

"Internet protocol television (IPTV) is a global reality. It's new media. Those shouldn't be shut. But the mushroom growth of IPTVs can't continue. So, we've put in place the registration process for IPTVs," the minister added.

Responding to a question, Hasan Mahmud said the proposed media workers law is now at the final stage. "Once it is passed in parliament, the workers of electronic media and even the online ones will get legal protection. There'll be no retrenchment without any prior notice. There'll no chance to say "Don't come to office from tomorrow," he added.

The minister said cable operators will not be allowed to broadcast foreign channels until they ensure add-free programmes.

He said the cable operators do not pay any tax to the government on their incomes. "When the cable operating system will be digitalized, then they won't get any chance to evade tax."

BSRF president Tapan Biswas and general secretary Masudul Hoque were present.