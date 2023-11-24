Regional stability emphasised during Bangladesh-India foreign secretary-level meeting

Bangladesh

The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India also emphasised bolstering cooperation in important areas such as development, trade and commerce, regional connectivity, regional power grid connection, security and water related issues, consular and cultural issues. 

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen meets his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday (24 November). Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen meets his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Friday (24 November). Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While assuring India's commitment to further strengthening the relationship with Bangladesh, the neighbouring country's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra put emphasis on maintaining stability in the region.

The development came as Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met his Indian counterpart at the Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Friday.

The FOC serves as a key platform for holding a comprehensive discussion with a view to reviewing various bilateral issues and also exploring the new avenues of mutual interests for the greater benefits of the two peoples.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary thanked the Government of India for inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the "G20 Leaders' Summit "as the only South Asian leader under India's G20 Presidency.

Both the Foreign Secretaries expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral relations and the progress made in the year 2023. 

Referring to the recent inauguration of a number of projects for enhancing connectivity and power and energy sector cooperation by the two prime ministers, they said this sort of cooperation reflects the tangible outcomes of the strong bilateral relations.

The two foreign secretaries further emphasised bolstering cooperation in important areas such as development, trade and commerce, regional connectivity, regional power grid connection, security and water related issues, consular and cultural issues. 

They also discussed the challenges to be faced by Bangladesh during the post-graduation scenario. 

Both sides reiterated that the two border guard forces should continue their cooperation to have a peaceful border.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud raised some key issues, among others, the early conclusion of the Teesta agreement and other water-sharing treaties of common rivers, removing trade barriers from Bangladesh's exportable goods and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities between the two countries.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary requested his counterpart to deepen and expand the people-to-people contacts. 

He also sought India's assistance in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra termed Bangladesh as a trusted neighbor and expressed satisfaction on the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries. 

He appreciated the participation of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at the recently held virtual meetings of the Global South and G20.

Next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held in Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary will return to Dhaka on 25 November.

