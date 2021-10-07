Regent Hospital scam: Ex-DGHS DG Azad surrenders to court, secures bail 

Former Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad. Photo: Collected.

A Dhaka court has granted bail to former director-general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Kalam Azad after he surrendered in the case filed over the Regent Hospital scam on Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 19 September pressed charges against total six people, including Dr Azad, in the scam case, although he was not accused initially.

Five more people including Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Group, were named in the chargesheet in the case filed over embezzling government funds in Covid-19 sample collection and treatment without having any license.

ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case on 22 September, 2020.

Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned on 21 July the same year after facing a torrent of criticism from all corners.

The ACC interrogated him over the N95 mask and PPE scam on 12 August, 2020.

Dr Abul Kalam Azad denied all allegations against him.

"I didn't commit any corruption during my tenure. I worked with honesty, efficiency and all my ability. I was working under the risk of death during the coronavirus situation.

"Though I was tested Covid-19 positive, I returned to work as soon as I recovered. I have always worked in the interest of the country," he said.

Dr Azad has been criticised for various activities since the Covid-19 outbreak began in the country. He was widely lambasted after commenting that the pandemic situation would last another two to three years. He later apologised for that statement.

Besides, the Regent Hospital and JKG scams over coronavirus tests had put Dr Azad at the centre of a lot of criticism.

After Professor Dr Din Mohammad went on retirement, the government appointed Dr Abul Kalam Azad as director general for health services in September 2016.

Later, his tenure was extended twice on a contractual basis.