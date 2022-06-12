Regent Hospital scam: Charges framed against former health DG, 5 others

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:31 pm

A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges against six people including former director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in a case filed over the Regent Hospital scam.

The other accused are former director (Hospitals and Clinics) Dr Aminul Hasan, Deputy Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Younus Ali, Assistant Director (Hospital-1) Dr Md Shafiur Rahman, and Research Officer Dr Md Didarul Islam of DGHS and Shahed Karim, chairman of Regent Group.

However, Dr Azad and four others are currently on bail and Shahed is behind the bars.

The trial started today in the court of Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Special Judge's Court - who read out charges against them.

Earlier in the day, Judge  Asifuzzaman dismissed the petitions submitted to discharge them from the charges of the case, ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told the media.

Later, the Judge fixed 4 July for starting the trial in the case.

On September last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)  approved a chargesheet against six people including former director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Abul Kalam Azad in the Regent Hospital scam, although he was not accused in the case initially.

Allegations of embezzling government funds in coronavirus sample collection and treatment without having any license were brought against them.

ACC Deputy Director Md Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case on 22 September, 2020.

According to the case statement, the accused converted Regent Hospital, which had shut down, into a dedicated Covid-19 Hospital without renewing its license and abused its power as they wanted to benefit by illegal means.

They embezzled over Tk1.37 crore through testing samples of Covid-19 patients in a government-run lab Nipsom, the statement said.

A RAB team arrested Regent Group Chairman Shahed alias Shahed Karim from Satkhira on 15 July, 2020.

On 7 July of the same year, RAB sealed off Regent Hospital's head office in the capital, and two of the hospital's branches in Uttara and Mirpur, on charges of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates and conducting other misdeeds.

According to a RAB intelligence report, Regent Hospital collected samples from at least 10,000 people.

Of them, only 4,200 got authentic Covid-19 test certificates and the rest were fake.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the DGHS signed an agreement with Regent Hospital on 21 March,202  for the treatment of patients. 

Several secretaries including the health minister were present on the occasion.

After facing a torrent of criticism from all corners, Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad resigned as the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on July of 2020.

Regent Hospital Scam / Shahed

