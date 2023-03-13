Refrain from panic-buying as enough food stock for Ramadan: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday (12 March) urged the countrymen to refrain from panic buying as the country has enough food stock ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The directive came from a preparatory meeting held at the PMO in Dhaka ahead of Ramadan and the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Different issues including food stock and its nationwide supply, law and order, overall electricity management, water supply and smooth journey of the home-goers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr prominently came up in the meeting.

"According to available information received from different ministries, we have enough food in stock compared to any time of the past ahead of Ramadan, which is a matter of satisfaction for us," the premier's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah told a news briefing after the meeting.

In this context, he requested all not to go for panic buying.

"There will be no problem if everyone buys commodities they required instead of buying excessive food at a time," he assured.

Tofazzel said the price of sugar will be reduced during Ramadan as the government has already reduced duty and withdrawn tariffs on sugar imports.

Sugar import will be higher before Ramadan due to the measures taken by the government, he opined.

Besides, the open market sale (OMS) will be continued as usual and the TCB will sell daily essentials including edible oil, sugar, rice, onion and chickpeas (chhola). The TCB will also sell dates in Dhaka city, he said.

Around 10 crore people will be benefitted from the sale ahead of Ramadan and Eid, he said, adding that under the Food Friendly Programme, one kilogram of rice will also be sold at Tk15.

The Principal Secretary said the electricity supply will be normal during Ramadan.

He said that they have asked the authorities concerned to make sure appropriate supply of power during the Iftar and Sehri and supply electricity for irrigation after 11pm.

The meeting also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure a smooth and safe journey for Eid holidaymakers and maintain the law and order ahead of Eid.

Officials from the concerned ministries were present at the meeting.