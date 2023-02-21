Refrain from flying kites, lanterns, gas balloons near Dhaka Metro Rail tracks: Authority

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 03:14 pm

The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The metro rail of dreams is finally up and running. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has requested people not to fly kites, lanterns, gas balloons or any such entertainment material near the Metro Rail tracks.

In a circular published on Monday (20 February 20) the DMTCL requested residents and guardians, living within one kilometer on either side of the Metro Rail line from Uttara to Agargaon, to prevent children from flying kites, lanterns, gas balloons or any such entertainment items nearby.

The circular also said that Dhaka Metrorail is running daily from Uttara to Agargaon using high capacity electric lines. Kites, lanterns, gas balloons etc. getting stuck on the electric lines poses risk of serious accidents.

Metro Rail movement is being halted to remove kites, lanterns, gas balloons, etc. from the tracks. This is causing great sufferings for passengers, adds the circular.

On 20 February, Dhaka metro rail service was halted partially for 40 minutes as a kite reportedly got stuck with one of its electric poles. 

After 9:20am on Monday, the entry gate to the platform and ticket sales were closed to people at Pallabi station. Train service became normal after more than half an hour.

A similar incident disrupted the Dhaka metro rail service for two hours on 1 January after a sky lantern released for the new year celebration fell on its electric lines after they stopped burning.

