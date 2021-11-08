Refrain from criminal activities or face the music, home minister warns Rohingyas

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is speaking as the chief guest at a programme marking the 8th founding anniversary of Tourist Police in Cox’s Bazar on Monday. Photo/TBS
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is speaking as the chief guest at a programme marking the 8th founding anniversary of Tourist Police in Cox’s Bazar on Monday. Photo/TBS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said if the Rohingya refugees do not refrain from committing criminal activities in Cox's Bazar, they will have to face stern legal action. 

The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a programme marking the 8th founding anniversary of Tourist Police in Cox's Bazar on Monday (8 November).

"Cox's Bazar is one of the most visited tourist spots of Bangladesh. But the Rohingyas are creating anarchy here and that will not be tolerated," Kamal said.

He also directed police to be strict against Rohingyas to prevent crimes in the tourist city.

"Displaced from your own country, you came here and got humanitarian shelter. You are eating comfortably with the help of the government and global aid, so behave well. Avoid terrorist activities, otherwise, you will have to face strict legal actions," the minister warned. 

He said strict action will also be taken against those involved in drug and human trafficking. 

Cox's Bazar reserved seat MP Kaniz Fatema Mostak, Public Security Division's Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, DIG of Tourist Police Morshedul Anwar, DIG of Chattogram range Anwar Hossain, Deputy Commissioner Mamun Rashid, and Cox's Bazar Zone Police Superintendent of Tourist Police Zillur Rahman were among others present at the programme. 
 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Rohingyas

