Reformation is an ongoing process: IGP on RAB  

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The process of reformation is a continuous one. Developments and modernisations are to be made in the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) when necessary, says Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The freshly appointed IGP made the remarks while addressing a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, commenting on the US imposed sanctions on RAB and several of its officials, said, "Reforms are a continuous process for an elite force such as the RAB. 

"Measures for development and modernisation are being taken as per the need, on a regular basis."

When asked about the police's role in the upcoming national polls, the top cop said, "Police will follow the directives of the Election Commission [EC]. We have received training both at home and abroad. 

"We will act and perform our duties according to the law and the country's constitution. However, we will probe specific complaints of irregularities."

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, at a Dhaka event recently, said that there has been no change in their position regarding the sanction on RAB. 

Haas said the sanction will remain in place until "accountability and reforms" are ensured.

The elite anti-crime force has been blamed for a number of enforced disappearances and so-called cross-fire incidents, but the agency refuted all the allegations.

Haas had said the sanctions imposed by the US against RAB and seven of its former and current officials were not intended to punish them, but to change their behaviour and hold them accountable.

"We are looking for accountability for past incidents," said the US ambassador.

