'Reform an ongoing process, not something to buy off shelf': Adviser Ariff

It's a dynamic process that requires continuous effort and strong interpersonal relationships to keep its wheels turning, he says

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hasan Ariff speaks at a meeting at the conference room of the Local Government Division in the Secretariat on 6 November 2024. Photo: PID
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hasan Ariff speaks at a meeting at the conference room of the Local Government Division in the Secretariat on 6 November 2024. Photo: PID

Reform is an ongoing process, not something one can buy off the shelf, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hasan Ariff said today (6 November).

"It's a dynamic process that requires continuous effort and strong interpersonal relationships to keep its wheels turning," he said at a meeting held at the conference room of the Local Government Division in the Secretariat.

The meeting was held to bring dynamism to the overall activities of the district and union councils.

Ariff, also the land adviser, urged all present to ensure that the delivery of government services does not vary at any level of local government, from union councils to city corporations, districts, upazilas, and municipalities. "We must all be vigilant about this. If necessary, we need to establish a chain of supervision at every level of local government so that each officer is under the scrutiny of their superior."

Addressing the issue of financial transparency, the adviser stressed the need to focus on ensuring financial integrity. "Financial transparency must be ensured in the reform process. We must counter the corruption that has been going on for the past 16 years. Everyone must be strict in preventing financial corruption."

He further added, "We must remember that students and the general public sacrificed their lives through protests to eradicate a long-standing malpractice. We cannot let their sacrifices go in vain."

LGRD Secretary Nazrul Islam presided over the meeting while administrative teams of all district councils, upazila councils, and municipal corporations were also present at the meeting.

