Reform goals at risk with fallen AL regime supporters still in power: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed concerns about the pace of the interim government's reforms, saying that it is difficult to achieve the reform goals with beneficiaries of the ousted Awami League regime still in influential positions.

"We all agree that it is not easy for the government to achieve its goals with the beneficiaries of the fallen autocratic government [AL] still holding important positions in the state," he said while exchanging greetings virtually with members of the Hindu community at the Dhaka Ladies Club in the capital's Eskaton today (29 October).

The reception was hosted by the BNP-affiliated organisation "Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Unity Council" to celebrate the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

During the programme, BNP-affiliated Hindu leaders expressed scepticism about the recent Hindu gathering in Chattogram's Lal Dighi Ground and the subsequent announcement of a long march to Dhaka, claiming that it was an Awami League-backed event.

Tarique alleged that AL had used violence to maintain security and targeted minorities, particularly the Hindu community.

He emphasised that the people of Bangladesh, regardless of their religion, now feel more secure after the fall of the autocratic regime.

However, Tarique cautioned that the remnants of the previous regime might try to create divisions and incite violence, and urged everyone to remain vigilant. He called for unity among all religious groups to build a new Bangladesh.

"Reforming a state damaged by 15 years of misrule is no easy task for the interim government," he said. "The government must prioritise its reform agenda and remain vigilant against efforts by previous regime supporters aiming to derail the process."

Meanwhile, presiding over the event, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged everyone to work together to build a secular Bangladesh.

He also warned against being provoked by the defeated forces and called for unity in building a new Bangladesh.