Red chillies rule Mollarhat market in Shariatpur

Abdur Rahman, a farmer in Shariatpur, wants to buy a cow with the money he earned through selling chillies at Mollarhat chilli market this year.

He got Tk35,000 selling 106 kg of chillies at the market.

At Mollarhat chilli market in Shariatpur, dry chillies worth Tk6-8 crore are traded each day. Chillies worth at least Tk200 crore are traded in a season here.

A large market for buying and selling chilli has developed in the district. This market is held in Mollabazar of Vedarganj upazila every Saturday and Tuesday.

This market is famous for selling chillies in the southern region. Wholesalers come from far and wide to buy good quality chillies.

Mollarhat is a preferred place for dry chillies for companies like Pran and Square.

According to Directorate of Agricultural Extension sources, the soil of the grasslands surrounded by the Padma and Meghna rivers in Shariatpur is fertile. So chilli is cultivated more here and the yield is also high.

Agriculture Extension Department Deputy Director and agriculturist Dr Robiah Noor Ahmed said, "This year the production has been more than the target. Farmers are also getting good prices."

This year the district's chilli production target was only 9,870 tonnes. However, due to the good yield, the production was 9,906 tonnes. The quality of pepper in this district is also good. Hence, the high demand.

There are 50 big and small shops in the market outside the open space for selling chillies.

While visiting the market, it was seen that Mollarhat becomes crowded with the presence of farmers and wholesalers even before the sun rises. As the day goes on, the presence of buyers and sellers also increases.

Bargaining takes place between farmers and wholesalers. Merchants sell chillies collected from farmers and small wholesalers on a commission basis. After that it goes to different regions of the country including big companies. Farmers are happy to sell with no obstacles.

Spice processing factories have been built around the chilli market, generating employment and income opportunities for the locals.

Abdul Karim Sardar, another farmer, said, "There is no trouble in Mollarhat. No subscription is required. Big wholesalers come and chilli is sold as soon as it comes to the market."

Suruj Mia, owner of Halima Masala Mills, said, "Around 200 to 300 kg of chillies are broken in each factory near the market. People and traders from far and wide buy pepper and grind it here. New factories are also being built."

Zakir Mollah, owner of Zakir & Brothers, said, "Our market is famous for chillies in the entire southern region. People from various companies buy from us on a commission basis."

Dr Robiah Noor Ahmed said, "If market management is easy and fair prices are ensured, the government's directive to not let even an inch of land should remain uncultivated can be fulfilled. Farmers will also bring fallow land under cultivation. It will ultimately make the national economy more prosperous."