Recruitment test of 10 banks, financial institutions postponed

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has postponed the preliminary examinations for the appointment of officers of 10 banks and financial institutions.

The candidates were informed about the postponement of the examinations through SMS, according to Bangladesh Bank notification signed by Rafiqul Islam, director of Bankers Selection Committee (current duty) of Bangladesh Bank.

The notification was sent to the respective offices on Thursday.

As per the notification, the preliminary examination scheduled for 23 December, aimed at filling the 2021 officer (general) level vacancies in 10 banks and financial institutions under the Bankers Selection Committee Secretariat, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The revised date and time for the examination will be announced and published in due course, reads the notification.

The 10 banks and financial institutions include Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, Probashi Kallyan Bank, Employment Bank, and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh.