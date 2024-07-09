Recruitment exam will be void if question leak allegations are true: PSC chairman

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 06:54 pm

Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain. Photo: Collected
Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain. Photo: Collected

The 5 July exam for the post of deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway will be void if the question paper was indeed leaked, Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said today (9 July).

"There have been allegations of question paper leaks over the past twelve years, but proving them now seems unlikely. However, if the allegations regarding the 5 July railway recruitment exam are proven, we will declare it void promptly. There is no doubt about it," he said during a press briefing at the PSC headquarters.

He also outlined procedural measures from paper distribution to ensuring secure delivery to examination centres. 

Question leak: 7 to give confessional statements in court today, 10 jailed

Regarding past allegations, he said decisions on previous tests would be taken during commission meetings, emphasising the complexities involved in assessing exams conducted over the past twelve years under different leadership.

"The commission will collectively decide on actions pertaining to previous tests. 

"It's a legal matter determining whether we have jurisdiction to annul past examinations, which requires careful consideration," added the PSC chairman.

When asked what action will be taken against PSC officials who have been accused of question leaks, he said, "The moment an official is arrested, he or she will be suspended. We are ready for this."

Meanwhile, the PSC formed a three-member committee led by PSC Joint Secretary Abdul Alim Khan to probe question paper leaks.

PSC Director (Non-Cadre) Begum Dilawez Durdana and Director (Unit-11) Mohammad Azizul Haque are members of the committee.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within 15 days.

