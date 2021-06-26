Recruiting agencies demand to be out of lockdown purview

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
26 June, 2021, 03:15 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Recruiting Agencies Oikko Porishad has demanded to declare the manpower sector as an essential service sector and to keep the remittance earners and recruiting agencies out of lockdown.

In a letter to the Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment today, the parishad said, "RMG sector has been kept out of the lockdown. The parishad thinks the 22 billion foreign currency earners' manpower sector is more important for the stability of the country and the nation than garments."

The letter said that thousands of workers have already paid more than Tk150 crore for non-refundable tickets and quarantine hotel bookings.

"If the manpower sector is closed in lockdown, travel of lakhs of workers with visas will become uncertain and the receiving country will not issue new demands including the sending of thousands of visas, Iqamas etc. This sector will face a serious negative impact in the future," it reads.

The parishad also said that it is imperative for the greater good of the nation to keep international flights open to send the workers to the countries who are still taking workers amid the pandemic.

The recruiting agencies' organisation urged the ministry to bring this sector under emergency services' purview to save the remittance fighters and the remittance sector.

